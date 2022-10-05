PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:RCS)

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years.

RCS stock opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average of $5.35. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $7.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 27,551 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 14,862 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 185,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

