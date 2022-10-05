PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:RCS)

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Trading Up 3.1 %
RCS stock opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average of $5.35. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $7.74.
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
