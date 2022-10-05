Piper Sandler Cuts Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target to $68.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Piper Sandler to $68.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MDLZ. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.54.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.24. 4,898,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,801,167. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 332.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $33,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.