Piper Sandler Lowers Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Price Target to $53.00

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler to $53.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Price Performance

WASH stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.43. The company had a trading volume of 37,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $60.96. The company has a market capitalization of $831.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.25. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $53.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 270.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

