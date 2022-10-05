PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Shares Gap Up to $11.97

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.97, but opened at $12.26. PMV Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $12.62, with a volume of 20,204 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PMVP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on PMV Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.
PMV Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.3 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PMV Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,588.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $87,000.
PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.
