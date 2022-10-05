pNetwork Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.05 Million (PNT)

pNetwork (PNT) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 4th. pNetwork has a market capitalization of $24.05 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, pNetwork has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One pNetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,222.79 or 0.99990227 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006950 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004595 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00051468 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009890 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00063806 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00021810 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004904 BTC.

pNetwork Coin Profile

PNT is a coin. It was first traded on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 96,775,229 coins. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for pNetwork is p.network. The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings.

Buying and Selling pNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. Telegram | Medium Litepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

