Polaris Share Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.20 Million (POLA)

Polaris Share (POLA) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. In the last seven days, Polaris Share has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. One Polaris Share coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polaris Share has a total market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $89,654.00 worth of Polaris Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polaris Share alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010637 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polaris Share Coin Profile

Polaris Share launched on June 15th, 2020. Polaris Share’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,401,916 coins. The official website for Polaris Share is polarishare.io. Polaris Share’s official Twitter account is @Polarishare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polaris Share

According to CryptoCompare, “Polaris service is the distributed trading system of incentive knowledge, the system which connects knowledge producers and users. This project enables knowledge producers to earn rewards and users to get higher quality knowledge with lower costs by evaluating the value of knowledge and trading knowledge beyond simply document-sharing services.The biggest advantage of PolarisShare is that it provides incentives according to the extent of each user's contribution and induces a user-centered voluntary and active ecosystem. It provides an environment where knowledge professionals can produce documents on specific topics and share or sell them at free or low transaction fees.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polaris Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polaris Share should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polaris Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polaris Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polaris Share and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.