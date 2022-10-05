Polkainsure Finance Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $32,664.00 (PIS)

Polkainsure Finance (PIS) traded up 28.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 5th. Polkainsure Finance has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $32,664.00 worth of Polkainsure Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polkainsure Finance has traded 42.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polkainsure Finance coin can currently be bought for $18.50 or 0.00093503 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Polkainsure Finance

Polkainsure Finance’s genesis date was January 2nd, 2021. Polkainsure Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins. Polkainsure Finance’s official website is polkainsure.finance. Polkainsure Finance’s official Twitter account is @PolkaInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polkainsure Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkainsure Finance is a peer to peer insurance marketplace for Polkadot Defi users. The marketplace is run entirely by Defi users in the Polkadot Ecosystem, and users who join will get the PIS governance token. Any user can request insurance and anyone can provide coverage.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkainsure Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkainsure Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkainsure Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

