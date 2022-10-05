Polkastarter Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.27 Million (POLS)

Polkastarter (POLS) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Polkastarter coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00002365 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Polkastarter has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Polkastarter has a market capitalization of $47.82 million and $2.27 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polkastarter alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010698 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polkastarter Coin Profile

Polkastarter’s genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Polkastarter is www.polkastarter.com. Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polkastarter

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkastarter is a DEX built for cross-chain token sales and auctions, enabling projects to raise capital on a decentralised and interoperable environment based on Polkadot.POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkastarter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkastarter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkastarter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkastarter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkastarter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.