Port Finance (PORT) Trading 6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Port Finance (PORT) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 5th. During the last seven days, Port Finance has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. Port Finance has a market cap of $93,314.16 and $201,648.00 worth of Port Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Port Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0431 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Port Finance Profile

Port Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,165,000 coins. Port Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Port Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Port Finance is a non-custodial money market protocol on Solana. Its goals are to bring a whole suite of interest rate products, including: variable rate lending, fixed-rate lending and interest rate swap to the Solana blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Port Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Port Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Port Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

