Portage Fintech Acquisition (NASDAQ:PFTAU) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTAU – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.80. 4,071 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 7,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78.

Get Portage Fintech Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portage Fintech Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTAU – Get Rating) by 1,226.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,661 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Portage Fintech Acquisition were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Company Profile

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portage Fintech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portage Fintech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.