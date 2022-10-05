Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the bank on Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th.

Preferred Bank has raised its dividend by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Preferred Bank has a payout ratio of 19.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Preferred Bank to earn $8.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Preferred Bank Price Performance

PFBC opened at $67.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $62.02 and a 52-week high of $81.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.49. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 45.27% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $59.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

PFBC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 887.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

