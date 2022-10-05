Premia (PREMIA) Price Down 22% This Week

Premia (PREMIA) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One Premia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00004411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Premia has a total market cap of $87.27 million and approximately $548,646.00 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Premia has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Premia Profile

Premia launched on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Premia’s official Twitter account is @PremiaFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Premia’s official website is premia.finance.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Premia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Premia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

