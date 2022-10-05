Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.96

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 62168 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.35 million, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,415,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,561,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,353,000 after acquiring an additional 348,503 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Primavera Capital Acquisition by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 377,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after buying an additional 36,441 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,676,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Primavera Capital Acquisition by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 189,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 38,102 shares during the period. 49.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Primavera Capital Acquisition

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

