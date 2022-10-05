Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Trading 0% Higher

Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF – Get Rating) traded up 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.62 and last traded at $32.62. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pro Medicus from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pro Medicus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Pro Medicus Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.36.

Pro Medicus Company Profile

Pro Medicus Limited engages in the development and supply of healthcare imaging software and services to hospitals, diagnostic imaging groups, and other related health entities in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company offers radiology information systems (RIS), a proprietary medical software for practice management, training, installation, professional services, and after-sale support and service products; and Promedicus.net, an e-health platform.

