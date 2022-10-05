Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Acquires 1,111 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Invesco by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 686,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,812,000 after acquiring an additional 186,481 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 73,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 224,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 46,692 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 257,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 169,843 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IVZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.27.

Shares of IVZ stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.11. The stock had a trading volume of 22,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,240,179. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $26.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

