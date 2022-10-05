Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Cuts Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. decreased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 54,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 53,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $116.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,093,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $146.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.90. The company has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.70 by $1.66. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on VLO. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.23.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.