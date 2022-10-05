Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,774 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Adobe by 62.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 770.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $292.10. 12,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,154,819. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.47. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $135.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Edward Jones lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Adobe from $435.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.11.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

