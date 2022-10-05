Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Purchases 2,154 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.10. 1,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,593. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $187.57 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.