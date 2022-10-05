Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Purchases 633 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,799 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 20.9% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.2% during the second quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Mizuho raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.29.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QCOM stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.16. The company had a trading volume of 49,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,941,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.39. The company has a market capitalization of $137.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $112.92 and a 52 week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.