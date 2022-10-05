Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Purchases 69 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 257.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 154,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 111,659 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 211.0% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,073,000 after purchasing an additional 46,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 27,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of VUG traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $223.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,392. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $328.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.05.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

