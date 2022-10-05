Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,993 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,299,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,057,000 after buying an additional 865,871 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,306,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,724,000 after purchasing an additional 614,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,765 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,658.1% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,883,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 72.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,633,000 after purchasing an additional 997,120 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPEM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.36. The company had a trading volume of 17,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,804. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.77 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.26.

