Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Takes Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

XYLD stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.62. 947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,080. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.28. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $51.16.

