Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.08-$4.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $609.00 million-$617.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $612.44 million. Progress Software also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.06-$1.10 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRGS. StockNews.com upgraded Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on Progress Software in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progress Software in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.20.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software Trading Up 3.0 %

Progress Software stock opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Progress Software has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.55 and its 200 day moving average is $46.76.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $153.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.10 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 14.75%. Progress Software’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $219,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $219,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $62,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,897.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,254 shares of company stock valued at $762,776. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.