Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,984 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Prologis were worth $16,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 87.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 9,467 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Prologis by 2.1% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.27.

Prologis Stock Down 1.2 %

PLD stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.75. The company had a trading volume of 128,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,609,187. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.73 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.40.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

