ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Trading Up 2.8%

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.46. Approximately 2,027 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,020,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of ProPetro to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

ProPetro Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.19. The company has a market cap of $986.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at ProPetro

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $315.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.57 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $326,016.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProPetro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in ProPetro in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in ProPetro in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ProPetro by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

Featured Stories

