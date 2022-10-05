Prosegur Cash (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Shares Down 10.1%

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 10.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.72. 143 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

Prosegur Cash Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77.

Prosegur Cash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prosegur Cash, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides cash cycle management solutions and automating payments in retail establishments, ATM management for financial institutions, business, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewellery stores. The company offers national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

Further Reading

