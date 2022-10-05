ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Trading Up 2.3%

ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating) were up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.29 and last traded at $25.24. Approximately 75,494 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,468,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RWM. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 26,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 130,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

About ProShares Short Russell2000

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

