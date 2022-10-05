ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,486 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up 2.4% of First Personal Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $8,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 22,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NOBL traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,668 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

