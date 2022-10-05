ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €8.65 by Barclays

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €8.65 ($8.83) target price by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.62% from the company’s previous close.

PSM has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.90 ($8.06) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group set a €12.20 ($12.45) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($14.29) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($20.41) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €9.80 ($10.00) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Down 1.4 %

ETR PSM opened at €7.35 ($7.50) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €7.83 and a 200-day moving average of €9.29. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1-year low of €7.19 ($7.33) and a 1-year high of €16.32 ($16.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.28.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

