Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Acquires New Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,416 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $780,129,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,501,475,000 after buying an additional 26,707,784 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $151,652,000 after buying an additional 3,404,530 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $52,800,000. 49.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on F. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.18.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.00. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

