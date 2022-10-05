Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,827 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LUV. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,756 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the airline’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,265 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 6.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,066 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,468,000 after acquiring an additional 33,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 142.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 37,278 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 21,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Argus cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $33.19 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $55.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.33. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

