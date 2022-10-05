Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC cut its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 0.4% during the second quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 88,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 16.3% in the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Fastenal by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 55,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 4,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,058 shares of company stock worth $289,435 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $48.39 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on FAST. UBS Group lowered their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

