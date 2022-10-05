Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,352 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,842 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 32.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 16,853 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.1% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.26.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $197.42 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.15. The company has a market capitalization of $122.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

