Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Sells 1,818 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.7% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

VWO opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $52.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.43 and a 200 day moving average of $42.11.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

