Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Proterra from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Proterra in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Proterra

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTRA. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Proterra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Proterra by 57.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 24,585 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Proterra by 3.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,154,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 33,855 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Proterra in the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Proterra by 44.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 25,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

Proterra Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTRA opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Proterra has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $13.22.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $74.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.69 million. Proterra had a negative return on equity of 16.46% and a negative net margin of 38.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Proterra will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Proterra Company Profile

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

