Proton (XPR) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $21.87 Million

Proton (XPR) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Proton coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Proton has a market cap of $21.87 million and $4.11 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Proton has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005494 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010747 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton’s genesis date was March 19th, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

