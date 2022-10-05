Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Trading 2.5% Higher

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.71 and last traded at $14.62. 66,432 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 58,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Prysmian from €40.00 ($40.82) to €41.00 ($41.84) in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.41.

Prysmian S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Projects, Energy, and Telecom. The Projects segment designs, produces, and installs high and extra high voltage cables for electricity transmission from power plants, and within transmission and primary distribution grids; high voltage cabling systems for terrestrial and submarine applications; submarine cable solutions for power transmission and distribution; data transmission cables; and umbilical cables, hoses, and electrical, optical, and signalling components for oil well management, as well as offers services for terrestrial and submarine interconnections between various countries and between offshore wind farms and the mainland, which is used for generation and distribution of electricity.

