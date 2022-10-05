PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Announces Dividend of $0.81

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.8143 per share on Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.
PT United Tractors Tbk Price Performance
OTCMKTS:PUTKY opened at $43.44 on Wednesday. PT United Tractors Tbk has a one year low of $29.98 and a one year high of $48.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.42 and a 200-day moving average of $41.15.
PT United Tractors Tbk Company Profile
