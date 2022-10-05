PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Announces Dividend of $0.81

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.8143 per share on Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

PT United Tractors Tbk Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PUTKY opened at $43.44 on Wednesday. PT United Tractors Tbk has a one year low of $29.98 and a one year high of $48.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.42 and a 200-day moving average of $41.15.

PT United Tractors Tbk Company Profile

PT United Tractors Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, sells and rents heavy equipment in Indonesia. The company operates through six segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold Mining, Construction Industry, and Energy. It also distributes heavy equipment under the Komatsu, UD Trucks, Scania, Bomag, and Tadano names to mining, plantation, construction, and forestry sectors, as well as for industrial heavy equipment.

