PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Sells $38,971.66 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 2,093 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $38,971.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,047.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
PubMatic Stock Up 6.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $18.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,762. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $43.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.49 million, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.83.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. PubMatic had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $63.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently issued reports on PUBM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut PubMatic to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PubMatic from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PubMatic to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
Read More
