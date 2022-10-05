PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Sells $38,971.66 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 2,093 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $38,971.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,047.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PubMatic Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $18.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,762. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $43.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.49 million, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.83.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. PubMatic had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $63.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 368.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PUBM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut PubMatic to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PubMatic from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PubMatic to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

