Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Trading Down 3.5%

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.39 and last traded at $4.39. Approximately 3,926 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 14,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

PUMSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Puma from €95.00 ($96.94) to €82.00 ($83.67) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Puma from €109.00 ($111.22) to €105.00 ($107.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Puma from €110.00 ($112.24) to €90.00 ($91.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.86.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.87.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

