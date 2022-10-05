Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Shares Down 3.1%

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM – Get Rating) dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 904,738 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,297,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Several analysts have weighed in on PGM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Pure Gold Mining from C$0.40 to C$0.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of Pure Gold Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

The stock has a market cap of C$105.69 million and a P/E ratio of -1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.11, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.19.

Pure Gold Mining ( CVE:PGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$8.54 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Pure Gold Mining Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Gold Mining news, Director Mark Gerard O’dea acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$39,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,311,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,733,196.36.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the PureGold Mine project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,648 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

