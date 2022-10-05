PureBase (OTCMKTS:PUBC) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of PureBase Co. (OTCMKTS:PUBC – Get Rating) fell 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 50,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 20,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

PureBase Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27.

PureBase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Purebase Corporation, an industrial mineral and natural resource company, provides solutions to the agriculture and construction materials markets in the United States. It offers PureBase Shade Advantage WP, a natural mineral plant protectant that reduces sunburn damage to plant tissue exposed to UV and infrared radiation.

