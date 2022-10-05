Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Reduced by Analyst

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Constellation Brands in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will earn $2.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.19. The consensus estimate for Constellation Brands’ current full-year earnings is $11.09 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ FY2024 earnings at $12.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.67 EPS.

STZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.13.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $237.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.97 and a 200 day moving average of $242.42. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $207.59 and a 52 week high of $261.52.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506 in the last three months. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 25.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.0% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

