QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Increased by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,860 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 180.0% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 321.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.43. 373,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,941,601. The company has a market cap of $140.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.39. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $112.92 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 26.57%.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.29.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

