Quanergy Systems Stock to Reverse Split on Friday, October 7th (NYSE:QNGY)

Quanergy Systems, Inc. (NYSE:QNGY – Get Rating) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, October 7th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, October 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, October 7th.

Quanergy Systems Stock Down 6.8 %

NYSE QNGY traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.18. 1,044,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,097. Quanergy Systems has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.79.

Quanergy Systems (NYSE:QNGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanergy Systems

About Quanergy Systems

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QNGY. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Quanergy Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanergy Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Quanergy Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,243,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Quanergy Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanergy Systems in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 11.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanergy Systems, Inc develops and markets light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions for automotive and IoT applications. The company offers M1 LiDAR sensor for mid-long range industrial measurement applications; M1 Edge 2D LiDAR sensor that enables reliable collision avoidance and smart navigation; M8 LiDAR sensor, which provides 3D perception using multiple eye-safe laser beams and time-of-flight measurement technology; MQ-8 LiDAR sensor for flow management applications; M8-Prime 3D LiDAR sensor that provides industry-leading pinpoint accuracy and captures for industrial and mapping applications; S3 solid state LiDAR sensor; QORTEX DTC, a 3D computer perception software; and QORTEX people counter enables the development of accurate and innovative people counting and queue management applications.

Featured Stories

