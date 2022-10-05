Quantum Computing (OTCMKTS:QUBT) Shares Down 2%

Quantum Computing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUBT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.46. Approximately 154,375 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 234,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

Quantum Computing Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.58.

Institutional Trading of Quantum Computing

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUBT. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Quantum Computing by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum Computing during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum Computing during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum Computing during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Quantum Computing by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Computing Company Profile

Quantum Computing, Inc focuses on providing software tools and applications for quantum computers in Virginia. The company offers Qatalyst, a quantum application accelerator that enables developers to create and execute quantum-ready applications on conventional computers, while being ready to run on quantum computers as well as provides multiple quantum processing units including DWave, Rigetti, and IonQ.

