Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.66

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$28.66 and traded as low as C$25.29. Quebecor shares last traded at C$25.86, with a volume of 268,982 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$32.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Quebecor to a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, June 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.66.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.01 billion and a PE ratio of 10.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.62.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

