Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $398.61 million-$398.61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $362.76 million.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Radiant Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Radiant Logistics stock opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $299.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Radiant Logistics has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $8.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average of $6.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLGT. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Radiant Logistics during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Radiant Logistics by 53.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 30,089 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Radiant Logistics in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Radiant Logistics by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 768,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 18,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Radiant Logistics by 175.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 369,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

