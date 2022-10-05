Rally Price Reaches $0.0208 on Exchanges (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last week, Rally has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One Rally coin can now be purchased for $0.0208 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. Rally has a market capitalization of $312.00 million and $1.15 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Rally

Rally was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp. Rally’s official website is rally.io.

Buying and Selling Rally

According to CryptoCompare, “The Rally Network is an open, decentralized network that is powered by its native ERC-20 governance token, $RLY. $RLY is an Ethereum blockchain-based asset that can be sent and received in the Ethereum mainnet network. An open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators.Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network.Rally offers anyone with an online community the ability to launch their own coin without the complexity of coding on the ethereum blockchain. Rally is a decentralized platform completely governed by the community. This means that creators and their communities have unfettered control to use their social tokens across all social platforms.”

