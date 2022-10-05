Rapids Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $46,457.74 (RPD)

Rapids (RPD) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Rapids has a total market cap of $46,457.74 and approximately $35,336.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rapids coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rapids has traded up 34.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003003 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 44.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Rapids Coin Profile

RPD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 17,418,549 coins and its circulating supply is 10,387,847 coins. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rapids Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development.”Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode.””

